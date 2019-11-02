Lindblom posted a goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating, three shots and two hits in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Devils on Friday.

The 23-year-old continues to rack up the goals, as he now has seven scores in just 12 games this season. He's seen a small increase in shots per game, but Lindblom's scoring spree is mostly from his 25.0 shooting percentage. Lindblom may still experience a breakout campaign, reaching 20 goals for the first time, but he's still a sell-high candidate given that he's almost already scored half of those projected 20 goals. He has seven goals, nine points and a minus-4 rating in 12 contests.