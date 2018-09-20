Lindblom scored a pair of goals and added an assist for three points in a 6-4 preseason victory against the Rangers on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring by batting the puck out of the air and into the net. He then picked up the primary assist on Corban Knight's goal and added a second score on a beautiful wrist shot. Lindblom received a small taste of the NHL last season, scoring two goals and six points in 23 games. The way he's performing this preseason, he could see substantial NHL playing time in 2018-19.