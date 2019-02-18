Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Tickles twine twice
Lindblom scored twice against the Red Wings in Sunday's 3-1 win.
Both of Lindblom's goals came at even strength, with the second coming against an empty net to seal the victory. He's now up to 10 goals in his first full season in the NHL.
