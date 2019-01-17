Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Turns in rare two-point showing
Lindblom scored a goal and assisted on another in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Boston.
Lindblom's fifth goal of the campaign cut Boston's lead to 2-1 before Sean Couturier's natural hat trick gave the Flyers a lead they would not relinquish. As far as Lindblom is concerned, this performance should do little for his fantasy value. Since Dec. 1, the 22-year-old Swede has managed a total of three points. He's worth keeping an eye on to see where he goes from here, but it's too early right now to hitch your fantasy wagon to this horse.
