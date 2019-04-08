Lindblom posted 17 goals and 33 points with a minus-9 rating and 20 PIM in 81 games during the 2018-19 season.

The 22-year-old got a taste of the NHL last season, but he really flourished in 2018-19 with his first opportunity to play all the time at the highest level. Lindblom had a very strong end to the regular season too, scoring nine goals and 14 points in the final 25 games. That includes scoring four goals in the last five contests.

