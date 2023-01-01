Tippett had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Kings.

His goal tied the game at 2-2 at 9:02 of the second. He fooled Jonathan Quick at the near post with a wrister from the right circle. Tippett has struggled at times this season and during his time in the NHL, but he seems to be warming up. He has two straight two-point games (two goals, two assists) and three in his last five (four goals, two assists).