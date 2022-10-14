Doctors are evaluating Tippett for an upper-body injury sustained during Thursday's game against New Jersey, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Tippett collided with Devils forward Ondrej Palat towards the end of the first period. Palat came back out for the start of the second period, but Tippett did not. Tippett had 10 goals and 21 points in 63 games with Florida and Philadelphia last season. When he was with the Panthers in 2021-22, he logged just 12:32 of ice time, but his role jumped to an average of 15:12 of ice time with the Flyers after he was acquired on March 19. With his more significant opportunity in Philadelphia, he could do significantly better than he did last season if he stays relatively healthy.