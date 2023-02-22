Tippett scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Tippett put the Flyers ahead 2-1 in the second period, but their offense ended there. The 24-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet just three times in his last nine outings, but he's managed three goals and two assists over that span. For the season, the winger has 31 points, 140 shots, 92 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating while primarily playing in a middle-six role.