Tippett scored twice on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Tippett scored the Flyers' last two goals of the game, including one empty-netter. He snapped a four-game point drought with this effort. The 24-year-old winger is up to four goals, eight points, 46 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-2 rating through 14 appearances. He continues to see primarily middle-six minutes.