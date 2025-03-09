Tippett scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday.
Tippett opened the scoring in the first when he drove wide around Ryker Evans, cut hard and scored on the forehand. It was his 19th goal of the season (36 points; 148 shots). One more, and Tippett will have his third straight 20-goal season.
More News
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Scoring run reaches three games•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Two goals in return from injury•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Set to return Saturday•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Remains unavailable•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Won't play against Washington•