Tippett scored a pair of goals for the first time in his career during Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the host Canadiens.

Tippett, who has collected three goals in two games, continues to distance himself from a three-game span (Oct. 10-13) that was lowlighted by a combined minus-7 rating. The 23-year-old right winger utilized Joel Edmundson's screen to give the Flyers an early 2-0 advantage Saturday with a shot from the right face-off circle. Connecting directly off a faceoff, Tippett's second-period marker tied the game at 3-3. Tippett, who has collected at least one point in four consecutive contests, contributed a team-high six shots, three blocks and a plus-2 rating in 21:06 of ice time.