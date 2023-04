Tippett had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Sunday.

Tippett was limited to one point (an assist) over his previous five outings. Despite that slump, he's had a solid campaign overall with 24 goals and 45 points in 75 contests. It's a huge jump over his 2021-22 finish of 10 goals and 21 points, though that's in large part thanks to his increased role. Tippett was limited to an average of 13:25 of ice time last season, compared to 17:19 through his first 74 outings in 2022-23.