Tippett (upper body) may be available versus the Panthers on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Tippett has been out of action for the club's previous five contests due to his upper-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. Once cleared to play, the 23-year-old winger should be in the mix for a third-line role and could even challenge for a spot on one of the two power-play units.