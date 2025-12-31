Tippett scored a shorthanded empty-net goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Tippett has three goals over his last five games. This was his first career shorthanded point. He's recorded 12 goals, 11 helpers, 89 shots on net, 70 hits, 20 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances this season. Tippett continues to fill a middle-six role for the Flyers, and he's on pace to top the 40-point mark for the fourth year in a row.