Tippett (upper body) is doubtful for Saturday's tilt against Vancouver, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Tippett was injured Thursday against the Devils as he collided with Ondrej Palat. Coach John Tortorella said that Tippett was day-to-day and not expected to play Saturday. Tippett had 10 goals and 21 points last season, split between Florida and the Flyers and is expected to have a bigger role with Philadelphia this season. Expect to see him as a middle-six forward this season.