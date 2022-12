Tippett provided a goal in Monday's 5-3 win against Colorado.

Tippett had been held off the scoresheet in his previous seven games, but now that he's put that prolonged cold streak behind him, perhaps the 23-year-old will start contributing offensively again. He had six goals and 10 points in his first 13 games this season, so Tippett was off to a strong start before hitting that speed bump.