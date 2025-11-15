Tippett scored a goal on four shots, added three assists and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blues.

Tippett was ice-cold prior to Friday, entering the contest on a six-game slump. The 26-year-old winger made up for it with his biggest game of the season, primarily serving as a playmaker for linemates Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak. The trio combined for five goals and 10 points in the contest. Tippett is up to six goals, four helpers, 46 shots on net, 27 hits, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 17 appearances. He's had at least 43 points in three straight years, so it was only a matter of time before he got his offense back on track.