Tippett scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Tippett put the Flyers ahead 2-0 with his second-period tally. The 27-year-old winger has four goals on 23 shots and one assist over his last six contests. He's up to 23 goals, 41 points, 179 shots on net, 134 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 67 appearances. Tippett's got a good mix of offense and physical play to make him a valuable winger in many fantasy formats, though the Flyers' middling team offense lowers his ceiling a bit.