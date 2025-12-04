Tippett scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Tippett has four goals and eight assists over his last 10 games. The 26-year-old provided an insurance tally in the second period of this contest, which was the last goal of the game. He's up to nine goals, 18 points, 66 shots on net, 45 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 26 appearances this season. Tippett's on pace for a career year -- he'll need to surpass the 53 points he recorded over 78 outings in 2023-24.