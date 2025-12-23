Tippett scored a goal on a game-high 10 shots on net while adding two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The Flyers peppered Thatcher Demko with 38 shots in total, and Tippett accounted for more than a quarter of that volume. His tally came on a fantastic individual effort -- the 26-year-old winger deked Tom Willander out of his skates at center ice to create a clear breakaway, and Tippett didn't waste the opportunity. He's found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and on the season he's up to 11 goals and 22 points in 35 contests as he marches toward his fourth straight 20-goal campaign.