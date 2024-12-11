Tippett scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
Tippett has five goals in his past five games after putting up just four goals in his first 24 games this season. This is the Tippett of the last two seasons. Check your wire in case someone jettisoned him early.
