Tippett scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Tippett scored on a one-timer from the inside edge of the left circle; it was the Flyers' first shot of the game, and it came at 3:54 of the first period. Tippett has 20 goals and 17 assists this season (62 games). It was his fourth straight 20-goal season.