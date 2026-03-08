Flyers' Owen Tippett: Fourth straight 20-goal season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tippett scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.
Tippett scored on a one-timer from the inside edge of the left circle; it was the Flyers' first shot of the game, and it came at 3:54 of the first period. Tippett has 20 goals and 17 assists this season (62 games). It was his fourth straight 20-goal season.
