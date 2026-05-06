Tippett (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 3 against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Tippett has been skating, and the Flyers would benefit from potentially getting him back from a two-game absence. Noah Cates (lower body) won't return in the second round, and Christian Dvorak (undisclosed) is also dealing with an injury situation. If the 27-year-old Tippett does play, he figures to jump back into a top-six role and would almost certainly see power-play ice time as well.