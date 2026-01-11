Flyers' Owen Tippett: Gets second power-play snipe
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tippett scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 7-2 loss to the Lightning.
Tippett has 14 goals this season, and barring catastrophe, he'll deliver his fourth-straight 20-goal and second career 50-point season. Two of his goals have come on the power play. Tippett is a pure goal scorer who works well in traffic and off the rush. However, his fantasy value is hampered by his below average hockey IQ and limited playmaking ability. Overall, Tippett has 14 goals, 12 assists and 106 shots.
