Tippett (abdomen) has been cleared for the start of Flyers' training camp, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Tippett was held out of all four matchups during the Flyers' second-round playoff matchup against Carolina with multiple injuries, including a sports hernia. The 27-year-old winger had a bounce-back year during the 2025-26 campaign, posting 28 goals, 51 points, 220 shots on net, 166 hits and 50 blocked shots across 81 regular-season outings. Having been given the all-clear to participate in training camp, he'll likely return to a top-six role on the wing ahead of the 2026-27 season, where he holds solid fantasy value in most standard leagues.