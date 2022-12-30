Tippett scored a goal on three shots and supplied an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Tippett got the Flyers on the comeback trail with his third-period tally. He also helped to complete the comeback with the secondary assist on Tony DeAngelo's goal 1:10 into overtime. With three multi-point efforts in his last eight games, Tippett is settling into a productive stretch in a top-six role. The winger has 11 goals, seven helpers, 76 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-8 rating through 31 appearances this season. He's now just three points shy of matching his career-best total from 63 outings last season.