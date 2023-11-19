Tippett produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old struck early and helped the Flyers build a 2-0 lead within the first minute of the second period, but that lead slipped away by the end of the frame. Tippett has found the back of the net in four straight games, racking up five goals and seven points during that surge, and on the season he's delivered 13 points (seven goals, six helpers) through 17 contests. Saturday's points were also his first of the season on the man advantage. Tippett broke out for a career-high 27 goals and 49 points in 2022-23, but the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft could well top those numbers this season, especially if he continues to hold down a spot on the first power-play unit.