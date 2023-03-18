Tippett scored three goals, one on the power play and one the game-winner, in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Sabres.

He found the back of the net in each period while opening and closing the scoring for the Flyers as he recorded his first career hat trick. Tippett had only one goal in his prior seven games, but he's having a solid finish to the season, with seven goals and nine points over the last 14 contests. On the season, the 24-year-old has already set new career highs with 21 goals and 37 points through 63 games.