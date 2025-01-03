Tippett put up a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Tippett's second game in a row with a power-play helper. The 25-year-old forward has racked up 12 points over 14 contests since the start of December, logging top-six minutes for most of that span. He's now at 24 points (six on the power play), 101 shots on net, 62 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 39 appearances. Tippett plays a decent two-way game and should continue to be an important part of the Flyers' offense.