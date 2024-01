Tippett (lower body) has agreed to an eight-year, $49.2 million contract extension Friday, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Tippett is having his second straight good season with the Flyers, He has 18 goals and 30 points in 46 games, after tallying 27 times while adding 22 helpers in 77 games last season. Tippett is currently on injured reserve and has missed the last three games, but he was red-hot before the injury, scoring six goals with a pair of assists in his last seven games.