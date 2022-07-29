Tippett signed a two-year, $1.5 million AAV contract with the Flyers on Friday.

Tippett was acquired from Florida last season as part of the Claude Giroux trade. He scored 14 points in 42 games with the Panthers and another seven points in 21 appearances with Philadelphia. The 23-year-old winger was selected 10th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and was considered a high-end prospect for several years. While he hasn't quite found his footing at the highest level, Tippett has a solid chance to outplay this deal in Philadelphia's middle-six before becoming a restricted free agent again in 2024.