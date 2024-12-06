Tippett scored two goals in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers.

The 25-year-old winger's tallies came 23 seconds apart late in the second period, tying the score at 4-4 after the Flyers had fallen behind 3-0 early, but the Philadelphia rally eventually lost steam. It was Tippett's first multi-goal performance of the season, and through 26 games he's produced seven goals and 14 points with 72 shots on net, 44 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating.