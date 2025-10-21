Tippett scored two goals on a team-high five shots, adding two hits and a plus-2 rating, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

The 26-year-old winger potted Philly's first and last tallies of the night as he continued a blistering goal-scoring pace to begin the season. Tippett has found the back of the net five times in six games, although he has yet to record a helper, and that production has come on only 19 shots on net -- an unsustainable 26.3 percent shooting rate.