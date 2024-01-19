Tippett scored two goals including the game-winner in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Stars.

The 24-year-old winger gave Philly a 2-0 lead early in the second period by snapping home a wrist shot right after a faceoff in the Dallas zone. Tippett then capped the scoring on the night with a brilliant individual effort -- he collected a loose puck in his own end, zipped down the ice and then used the momentum generated by a spinarama to power a backhand past Jake Oettinger. Tippett has six goals in the last six games, and on the season he's produced 18 goals and 29 points in 45 contests.