Tippett recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tippett has three assists this season, all of which have come over his last three games. The winger has moved around the lineup a bit -- he was listed on the top line Tuesday but saw just 15:00 of ice time. He's added 18 shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating, and he'll likely settle into a middle-six role throughout the campaign.