Tippett earned a power-play goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

The Flyers run the league's worst power play (10.8 percent), which will make it tough for Tippett to do better than the 12 man-advantage points he earned with Philadelphia last season. Originally drafted by the Panthers with the 10th overall pick in 2017, Tippett has 13 goals, 10 assists, three power-play points, and a minus-5 rating through 40 games this season. Those numbers aren't anything to write home about from a fantasy perspective, but the winger has mixed it up a bit with 20 blocked shots and 63 hits.