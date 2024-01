Tippett (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Cal Petersen was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday because Carter Hart (personal) was granted an indefinite leave of absence. Tippett won't be eligible to return until at least Feb. 6 against Florida following his placement on the IR list. He has generated 18 goals, 30 points, 167 shots on net and 68 hits in 46 games this season.