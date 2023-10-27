Tippett scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over Minnesota.

Tippett extended the Flyers' lead to 4-2 in the third period, beating Filip Gustavsson on a breakaway for his first goal of the season. After he was held scoreless through his first three games of the year, Tippett's starting to heat up, logging four points (a goal and three assists) in his last four contests. The 24-year-old winger should continue to work in a top-six role after posting 27 goals and 49 points in 77 games last season.