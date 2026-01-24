Tippett scored a hat trick and added a power-play assist in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Tippett had gone four games without finding the back of the net, but he was sensational Friday by notching the second hat trick of his career. He also became the fifth Flyers player in the past 20 years to record a hat trick that included a shorthanded goal, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com. Tippett is up to 18 goals and 33 points this season. If he stays healthy, he shouldn't have problems reaching the 20-goal mark for a fourth straight season and could maybe reach his career-high mark of 53 points established back in the 2023-24 campaign.