Tippett scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Tippett has scored in three straight games after going five contests without a point. This was his first multi-point performance since Dec. 9. The winger is on track for a career year, having amassed 15 goals, 26 points (four on the power play), 147 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-5 rating through 42 appearances so far.