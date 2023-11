Tippett scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Tippett's line with Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny accounted for three of the Flyers' four goals. Tippett had the opening tally at 14:59 of the first period, and he set up Frost's first goal in the second. This was Tippett's second multi-point effort in a row. The 24-year-old is up to five goals, five helpers, 48 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating through 15 appearances.