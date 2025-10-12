Tippett scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Tippett has occupied a second-line role to begin 2025-26. He's added three shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots. Tippett will have some depth appeal in fantasy as long as he maintains power-play time. He's logged at least 43 points and 115 hits in each of the last three seasons.