Tippett (lower body) won't play Sunday against Ottawa, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Tippett will miss Sunday's contest after leaving late in Saturday's loss to Colorado. However, Tippett was able to skate earlier Sunday morning, per O'Connor, indicating that the injury won't keep him out too long. The 24-year-old winger has 18 goals and 30 points this season, including eight (six goals, two assists) in his last seven games.