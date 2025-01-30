Tippett (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's tilt against the Islanders, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Tippett has 14 goals, 30 points, 75 hits and 46 blocks in 52 appearances in 2024-25. Rodrigo Abols might draw back into the lineup due to Tippett's absence.
More News
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Sustains injury Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Scores lone goal in blowout loss•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Sets up game-winner•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Finds twine in shootout loss•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Scores, takes five shots•
-
Flyers' Owen Tippett: Helpers in consecutive contests•