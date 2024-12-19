Tippett scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Tippett's third-period tally tied the game at 4-4, but the Red Wings retook the lead for good on a Patrick Kane goal less than two minutes later. The 25-year-old Tippett has scored six goals over his last eight outings while filling a top-six role. He's up to 10 tallies, 17 points, 82 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-8 rating over 32 contests this season.