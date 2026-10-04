Tippett scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Tippett tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The 27-year-old winger has a goal, nine shots, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating across three contests this season while filling a middle-six role with power-play time. The Flyers' slow start to the campaign has left the line combinations jumbled, so a top-six job is up for grabs if Tippett can gain some momentum. He produced 51 points, 220 shots and 166 hits over 81 regular-season outings in 2025-26.