Tippett scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

His empty-netter capped a wild third period for the Flyers that saw the team light the lamp five times in the final 12 minutes. The tally was Tippett's 20th of the season, marking the third straight campaign he's reached that plateau, and it snapped a 13-game goal drought for the 26-year-old winger.