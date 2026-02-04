Tippett scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals. He also added three shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot.

Tippett scored a goal for the first time since his hat trick against the Avalanche on Jan. 23. The 26-year-old winger has been consistent as a scoring weapon for the Flyers and looks to be on pace to hover around the 50-point plateau if he stays healthy down the stretch. Tippett has reached that mark just once in his career, but he's recorded at least 43 points in each of the last three seasons.