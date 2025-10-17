Tippett scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Tippett is up to two goals in four games this season while adding nine shots on net, six hits, two blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating. The 26-year-old winger will need to maintain a high shot volume to maximize his offense. He had 20 goals on 188 shots in 2024-25, but he had exceeded 200 shots in the previous two years with goal totals of 27 and 28. Tippett remains in a middle-six role with power-play time.