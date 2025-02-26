Tippett scored a goal on four shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Tippett has three goals, 10 shots and a plus-7 rating over two contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The winger has settled back into a middle-six role, though he could get more ice time if he continues to have success. For the season, the 26-year-old is up to 17 goals, 33 points, 138 shots on net, 76 hits and 48 blocked shots across 54 appearances, showcasing reliable two-way play.